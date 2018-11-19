Farm worker suffers injuries after becoming trapped under tractor

A farm worker has suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped under a tractor.The worker suffered the injuries after becoming trapped under his tractor in Nantwich, Cheshire on Saturday (17 November).A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Fire crews worked with colleagues from the ambulance service to extricate him from underneath the vehicle."They used farm machinery, airbags and timber cribbing to assist with the rescue operation."The man had suffered serious injuries and, once freed, he was passed into the care of the ambulance service."Fire crews and paramedics worked together to free the farm worker from underneath the tractor.
In total, crews were engaged in the operation for around one hour and 20 minutes.The incident follows a rural risk expert explaining how the farming industry should do more to protect worker health following a recent spate of industry related deaths.New figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show that 33 people were killed in agriculture across Britain in 2017/18 – three more on the previous year.These latest findings have further cemented agriculture’s reputation as the riskiest industry to work in, with it reporting the highest fatal injury rate – around 18 times higher than the all industry rate.Of the 33 deaths in the agricultural sector, four were members of the public, two of which were children
