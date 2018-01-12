Farmer describes how his 'dream is over' after fox kills 86 percent of hens

(Photo: @HermitCrabEggs)

In a series of tweets detailing the attack, 40-year-old Dave Herbert, founder of Welsh free range business Hermit Crab Eggs, said 26 of his hens are now dead, including those in a 'secure' pen.He said his "devastating" tale should help other livestock farmers understand that there is always more to be done with security.Mr Herbert got home at 4:30pm to see feathers and "body after body" littering the floor.He tweeted: "Fox had been in and reaped his bloody scythe through every area. Of the free rangers only 5 have survived albeit traumatised beyond the pale.""After that, it had got into a secured area and roundly massacred the lot. The olive laying project, the Sicilian legbars."All the blue layers have been killed, and every leghorn, Jet included. She was the layer of champion eggs at most of the shows we entered last year. Her line is now extinct."Mr Herbert said how the attack could be a "game changer" for him, and that his dream could be over."I can't replace the birds. No eggs to hatch, no eggs to show, no birds to sell, no credible avenue into maintaining and expanding the presence I've been trying to achieve in the fancy and media," he said."I don't know what we are going to do. My heart is breaking and I can't even begin to describe the overwhelming sense of loss and blame that's crushing me right now. I'm not sure if there's anyway back for us from this."People have been taking to social media to show support for Mr Herbert and his business. He said the "kind words have brought me to tears. Thank you."One Twitter user, Helen Elster Jones said: "How absolutely heartbreaking, I am so sorry. I've had hens taken by foxes, but only ever one at a time, as it has been when they are out in the garden in the daytime. Your poor remaining hens."Richard Negus posted: "I am extremely sorry to hear your news. Set up a go fund me page, I am sure many of us would happily chip in to get you back up again."