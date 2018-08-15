Farmer died from brain injury after cow headbutted her

A Worcestershire farmer died from a brain injury after one of her cows headbutted her, an inquest into her death has heard.64-year-old farmer Patricia Ann Ganderton died from the injury on June 24 on her farm in Hallow.She tried to reintroduce the cow to the calf before the incident happened. She had separated the two to allow the mother to graze.Ms Ganderton, who had more than 40 years of cattle experience, was then thrown a metre up in the air by the cow.An inquest into her death on June 24 was completed Tuesday (14 August). Senior Worcestershire Coroner Geraint Williams ruled her death as accidental.Paul Dunne, NFU Worcestershire chairman told the inquest that Ms Ganderton was a "really bubbly character" and "very personable".“Worcestershire farmers are working hard, feeding the nation with quality produce and as experienced stockmen and women, we are well aware of our responsibilities and the potential risks of working with large animals," he said.Ms Ganderton ran The Oakes farm in Hallow with her husband, Rae.The inquest follows the recent death of a farmer who died while feeding his livestock, with the police saying he was likely trampled to death.Wales Farm Safety Partnership has urged farmers to adopt safe cattle handling techniques in a bid to reduce the risks to life and limb.