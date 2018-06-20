Farmer experiences 'worst night in 20 years of farming' following death of 54 cows

After the worse night in my 20 years of dairy farming daylight has broken to 54 dead cows. Originally thought to be bloat it is now believed to be external water contamination the likely cause. 30 more cows were saved by our amazing caring farm staff their families and the vet. — Tom Rawson (@Evo_Farming) June 20, 2018





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Tom Rawson, Director of Evolution Farming Ltd based in West Yorkshire, spoke of the devastating news on social media.Mr Rawson used Facebook and Twitter to say "daylight has broken" to 54 dead cows at his Leicester site.Originally thought to be bloat, a seasonal problem in both dairy and beef cattle, the likely cause is now believed to be an external water source contamination issue.He wrote on social media: "A long and emotional night for all the farm team, their families ourselves and the vet Henry."Thanks to the quick thinking of our amazing team of people 30 cows that were down were saved. Also thanks to the fire brigade who were called when it became clear it was a water issue to get water to the cows to flush their systems."I guess now the clear up operation begins plus the investigations will start it will be a long day."Facebook users were quick to offer their condolences to Mr Rawson.