Farmer fighting for his life following accident involving tractor

The 49-year-old's tractor crashed into a gate on Sunday (7 January) near Worthing, Sussex. Due to the impact, he was subsequently knocked unconscious.Sussex Police said the man received severe head injuries, and was airlifted to hospital.Police are now investigating the accident and are calling for anyone with any information to come forward.A spokesman for Sussex Police told: “At 12.28pm on Sunday police and ambulance were called to Lambleys Lane, off the A27 Sompting bypass, near Worthing, where a farm tractor appeared to have collided with a gate.“A 49-year-old man from Bramber, believed to be the driver, was found nearby, unconscious and with serious head injuries.“He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and detained for treatment.”