Farmer missing for a month last seen days after reporting arson attack









Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



70-year-old William Taylor was last seen at his home in Gosmore, North Hertfordshire, at around 9pm on Sunday June 3. It was his 70th birthday on June 11.Hertfordshire police have now confirmed that they have expanded their search this week.A spokesperson said: "The latest searches cover a 1.7km radius of the farm where crops have grown to waist height and began on Thursday – they are continuing this weekend. The investigation remain a missing persons inquiry."His son Richard Taylor has said the situation is "unbearable". “If anyone out there knows anything about my dad’s whereabouts please contact the police,” Mr Taylor said.“This is an unbearable situation and I am worried sick about him. My family is in turmoil and we are desperate to get him home.”William is described as white and around 5ft 11in tall, and is of a medium build with short grey hair.He was last seen wearing a baby blue-coloured shirt, jeans and black wellies. It is believed that William may be wearing a navy blue boiler suit.North Herts Chief Inspector Julie Wheatley has made a public appeal, from William’s home, for information on his whereabouts.She said: “This is an unbearable situation for his family who are incredibly worried.“William has turned 70 since he has been missing and his family have not been able to celebrate this happy occasion with him.“I am appealing to anyone who might have seen William or anyone who has information on his whereabouts to get in touch with us.“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital in us finding William.”