Farmer ordered to pay £17.8k after pleading guilty to welfare offences

48-year-old Daniel William Waring was also given a prison sentence of 120 days suspended for 12 months and required to carry out 110 days unpaid work.Mr Waring appeared before District Judge Chalk at Carlisle Magistrates Court on Tuesday (28 August) to be sentenced after earlier pleading guilty to numerous animal welfare/disease control offences.He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to sheep between December 2017 and January 2018.Over 640 of Mr Waring’s sheep died due to starvation and neglect from January 2017 to January 2018.Other offences admitted related to his failure to abide by strict disease control regulations governing animal movements.The first group of offences were breaches of so-called “standstill” rules, which mean that when new animals are brought on to a farm no livestock can leave that farm for at least six days. He also failed to adequately report and keep farm records.The third group of offences related to his failure to dispose of animal carcasses in a timely manner.Cllr Celia Tibble, Cabinet Member responsible for Trading Standards said the investigation into Mr Waring was "long and complex"."We support the farming community but where poor practice and unnecessary suffering are discovered we will intervene and take action," Cllr Tibble said."These animals were kept in terrible conditions, animal cruelty will not be tolerated."“Laws are there for a reason, to control disease, to protect animals and to ensure the safety of the wider food chain,” she added.