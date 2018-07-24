Farmer plans to sell farm after 'deliberate execution-style' attack on sheep









Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



A sheep was shot in the head with a rifle in a "deliberate execution-style" attack on the farm in Staffordshire.The RSPCA and the police has launched a joint investigation after the farming family’s animals were attacked in a string of incidents.But Trevor Street, the sheep's owner, told BBC News that he doesn't "want to be here anymore"."We want to put the land up for sale. We don't want to be here anymore," Mr Street said."The animals come first. Their safety is our main priority."Mr Street said he believed that the attack was the action of "someone with a grudge".The incident happened on farm’s fields in Colton, near Rugeley on Thursday (19 July).The ram - called Shaun - was in a field with three other sheep who were not injured. All had been hand-reared by the family and were kept as pets.Mr Street said: “Shaun was the most friendly sheep. Words can’t describe how angry I am that this has happened.“He’d been shot in the head with a rifle. It has obviously been done by someone who knows what they are doing.”