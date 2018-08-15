Farmer pleads not guilty to intentionally disturbing nest of ospreys

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



58-year-old Paul Barnes faces two charges of intentionally or recklessly disturbing an osprey while it was on or near a nest containing its eggs or young.Ospreys are protected under the Country and Wildlife Act 1981, meaning it is an offence to disturb the bird on or near its nest.If convicted, Mr Barnes, from Keswick, could face an unlimited fine.According to the BBC, the farmer is alleged to have driven his tractor and trailer with a group of children close to the site in June 2017, scaring the birds of prey from their nest.Mr Barnes denied both charges at a hearing at Workington Magistrates Court.