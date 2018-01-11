Farmer's images of 'dog attack' which killed 11 sheep goes viral

A farmer's images showing her dead sheep has been shared over 10,000 times on social media in a bid to highlight the devastating consequences of livestock worrying.Karen Hodgson, who farms 2000 sheep in Wasdale Head, near Scafell Pike in the Lake District, took to social media after 11 of her sheep were killed in an apparent dog attack.The 38-year-old, along with her husband Mark, discovered the dead sheep on New Year's Day.She posted on Facebook: "Well a great start to the new year this morning. Went to check the ewes in the intake on Lingmell, the main path up to Scafell Pike, up to now we have 11 dead ewes, 3 tups missing and 6 walking wounded."Please will people put their bloody dogs on a lead. I have stopped 6 people this morning already with dogs, none on a lead and two people who are not even carrying one."Anyone up there this morning can see the carnage for themselves as we spend our New Year's Day dragging sheep out of the fields! Please anyone walking today put your dog on a lead!"Three tups are still missing since the attack, and six other sheep have been left with a “walking wounded”.Despite livestock worrying being an illegal offence in the UK, there has been a significant number of rising cases being reported to the police and on social media.'Total disgrace'Chris Nicholson commented on Ms Hodgson's post: “Having had this happen to our sheep in the past it is a total disgrace, uncontrolled dogs and ignorant dog owners, remember a farmer can legally shoot any dog running wild among his sheep.”Belinda Beaumont added: “What is wrong with these stupid bloody dog owners. Who just don’t have a clue how to control their dogs. Just put your dogs on leads when walking where there is livestock. So very sad.”Christine Taylor said: "I think farmers need to start shooting a few dogs to really bring this matter home, it's the only way people are going to learn, might sound a bit harsh but just put your dog on a bloody lead, it's not asking the earth is it!"The new year has already seen a string of livestock worrying incidents occur around the UK.North Wales police are searching for the owner of 3 Staffordshire bull terriers which attacked sheep in Great Orme. A video of the attack went viral on social media. And seven sheep died and two were injured in another dog attack which occurred in Flintshire on 9 January.Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.
