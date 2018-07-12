Farmer to set off on 42-county journey to raise money for charity

A farmer from Cumbria is to embark on a 42 counties tour of rural England in a decades-old Massey Ferguson 135 to raise money for cancer research. John Saunders will be setting off on the Saturday the 14th of July from Cumbria and hopes to do the full trip in 14 days, ending back in Cumbria on Saturday 28th July.The most impressive part of the journey is that John is driving in a Massey 135 and a Weeks trailer, not exactly modern machinery – but in perfect working order. And he will be doing the journey on his own, with no back up crew.There are a number of raffles, competitions and an online fundraiser to help him raise money.
He has so far raised over £1,600 out of his £5,000 target.John said: "I will be pulling a Weeks 3-tonne trailer with enough spares I think I will need - spare tyre, oil, filters etc."And as I don't know how far I will get each day, the over night accommodation will be in the trailer as well."This will mean I can do as much as I want each day. As it's a fair way round, and as its a Massey Ferguson 135, I will try to do it in 135 driving hours."He has set up a Facebook Page to let farmers know where he will at any point in time.The Farming Forum will be the main sponsor for this charity road run, and will be running 3 competitions for members only.