Farmer tragically dies in fire whilst cutting grass

A farmer has tragically died in a fire whilst he was cutting grass, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).The HSE notified the National Farmers' Union of the death on 2 August.While no further details are available at present, the incident highlights the risks agriculture faces during the current sustained heatwave.Conditions are dryer than the fabled summer of 1976 and its putting UK farms at high risk of devastating fires.It follows recent moorland and gorse fires seen throughout the UK during the ongoing heatwave, most notably at Saddleworth Moor, Winter Hill and Glenshane Pass, Northern Ireland.A farmer has highlighted the destruction of the Saddleworth Moor fire, and how one gamekeeper lost everything because of it.The NFU has said that if a fire breaks out on the farm, the number one rule every time is never put yourself at risk.• Get to a safe place. Fires can move quickly and in unpredictable ways.• Go further away than you think necessary and put a natural fire break between you and the fire if possible.• Note your location and call 999 asking for fire and rescue.• Follow instructions from fire and rescue• To help reduce the risk of fire:• Maintain farm machinery free of chaff and debris. Keep machines serviced and in good condition• Have a tractor on hand with equipment to cut a fire break if a fire breaks out• Keep a full water bowser or tank nearby when harvesting• Regularly check and maintain open water supplies for fire fighting• Have equipment to hand to make an improvised dam to aid replenishment of firefighting machines – see here for ideas on what to do• Remind everyone to be careful with cigarettes and matches while harvesting