Farmer who shot burglar dead focus of new Channel 4 series

Anthony Martin, now 74, is a farmer from Norfolk who shot a burglar dead in his home in August 1999.Martin was convicted of murder, later reduced to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility, and served three years in prison, having been denied parole.On the evening of 20 August 1999, two burglars – Brendon Fearon, 29, and Fred Barras,16, broke into Martin's house.Shooting downwards in the dark with his shotgun loaded with birdshot, Martin shot three times towards the intruders.Barras was hit in the back and both sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. Both escaped through the window, but Barras died at the scene.Martin claimed that he opened fire after being woken when the intruders smashed a window.On 23 August 1999, Martin was charged with the murder and attempted.Now, the story behind his conviction and subsequent appeal will be brought to life in a one-off factual drama on Channel 4, called The Interrogation.The drama series will explore the police questioning Martin was subjected to following his arrest.Steve Pemberton, best known for The League of Gentlemen, will play the role as Martin.The Interrogation of Tony Martin will be shown on Channel 4 on 18 November.