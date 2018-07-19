Farmers and Woodland Trust highlight role of trees within sheep farming









The launch of a new booklet highlights the role of trees in sheep farming, providing practical tips for farmers and outlines the key policy needs to support tree planting in the future.The release of the booklet, created by the National Sheep Association (NSA) and Woodland Trust, comes as links between farming and the environment are being increasingly scrutinised and important discussions are on-going about paying farmers for provision of public goods post-Brexit.The booklet therefore offers advice and guidance on the integration of trees onto sheep farms and its associated benefits for the health and welfare of the sheep flock, the surrounding ecosystem and the wider environment.In the right situation and location, trees can be a win-win-win for farmers, the environment and society.Phil Stocker, NSA Chief Executive said farmers can site trees to advantage their flocks while providing a whole range of wider benefits.“These so-called public goods are the kind of things that sheep farmers provide for the environment and society on a daily basis and should be paid for because the marketplace does not recognise them,” Mr Stocker said.“We’re taking about air and soil quality, wildlife and ecosystem enhancement, landscape management and sustenance of rural communities.”Helen Cheshire, Woodland Trust Senior Farming Advisor said sheep farming throughout the UK has a "critical role" in the delivery of a new sustainable land management policy that delivers for landscapes, countryside and producers.Agroforestry is an attractive proposition for many farmers because of the benefits trees have on flock health and performance, she said.“Trees can also improve soil quality and, depending on the type of trees planted, they can also provide an additional source of income. The benefits an incredibly wide ranging or sheep and the environment,” Ms Cheshire said.The new booklet includes detailed information on the implementation of trees onto farmland and recent research by the Woodland Trust, supported by Bangor University.Case studies are also included from farmers from all nations of the UK, giving information on how the addition of an increased number of trees and hedgerows to their own farms have seen benefits such as improved shelter for livestock and flood prevention.