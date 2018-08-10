Farmers and fishermen join forces to drive change in water pollution

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Both groups met at the at a special ‘Rugby & Rivers’-themed farm walk and social evening held on-farm in Cwmifor, Llandeilo.Among those in attendance at the event was Carmarthenshire Fishermen’s Federation President and legend of the British and Irish Lions and Welsh rugby, Sir Gareth Edwards.Sir Edwards stated the River Tywi was his favourite place in the world to fish and spoke passionately about his fond memories of fishing on the river over the years.More than 200 people attended the meeting, which gave NFU Cymru the opportunity to champion environmental excellence in the farming sector.Host farmer Robert Davies highlighted the importance of nutrient management planning and proactive management of the soil structure to their business.An insight into the wider range of environmental work carried out as part of agri-environment schemes was also shared with visitors to the farm.The farm walk then proceeded to the fields adjacent to the River Tywi where Carmarthenshire Fishermen’s Federation Chairman Tony Loizou, showed visitors a water tray containing a variety of invertebrates and a shoal of minnows taken from the river just before the meeting.Mr Loizou explained their importance to the food chain upon which fish, such as trout, and birds, such as wagtails, dippers and kingfishers relied.Creighton Harvey of Carmarthenshire Fishermen's Federation distributed fact sheets prepared by the Wild Trout Trust which showed the life cycle of sewin and their needs to survive in a river. The need for clean water was highlighted.Mr Harvey pointed out that whilst farmers were experts on what happened on their land they sometimes had limited knowledge of what happened in the streams which passed through their land.He urged farmers to consider the needs of the river when making decisions on the management of their farms.In closing, Mr Harvey highlighted the need for all farmers on a catchment to manage their businesses in a way that kept the rivers and streams pollution free.This was a 365 day a year commitment. If pollution came from one farm on one afternoon and fish were killed, it would take years for the fish population to recover.NFU Cymru President, John Davies said the event has provided a platform for farmers and local fishermen to come together and discuss something that is important to everyone.“It has been excellent to visit Glanrwyth to see the synergy and the partnership between productive farming and nature," Mr Davies said."To be able to walk down to the river and see that clean water sample, and the fish thriving in those conditions, was inspiring and a reminder of why this is so important.“As farmers we take our environmental responsibilities seriously and recognise the role we have to play to enhance water quality in Wales. I think this event has been a fantastic occasion that has provided a learning opportunity for us all.Mr Davies added: “Everyone in attendance has shown a real willingness to work together on this important issue. NFU Cymru is fully engaged in the challenge that we face and this is just the start of what I am sure will be a long and fruitful partnership.”NFU Cymru and the Carmarthenshire Fishermen’s Federation will meet next month to discuss how they can further develop the partnership to provide lasting benefits to water quality in the county.