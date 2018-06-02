Farmers and public to celebrate World Milk Day

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



In 2001, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) selected June 1st as World Milk Day.The day celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition. The Global Dairy Platform is coordinating global celebrations for tomorrow (June 1).Farmers and the public have been urged to take part in a worldwide celebration by sharing #WorldMilkDay social media posts and hosting events.Last year, World Milk Day took place over 42 hours around the world with 588 events in 80 countries.The day started on June 1st with dairy farmers raising their glass of milk at sunrise in New Zealand and ended with the sunset in Hawaii.Milk and all dairy products were celebrated by farmers, staff, families, chefs, nutritionists, doctors, academics and politicians raising their glasses to the benefits of milk in their lives.The activities were organised by dairy farmers, schools, nutrition groups and thousands of families.In the UK, South Corton Farm in Ayr will be launching their milk vending machine to celebrate the day.Penbode Farm Vets, based in Holsworthy, Devon want to celebrate those who make milk by encouraging farmers, herdsman and dairy workers to post a #milkparlourselfie on its Instagram or Facebook page. Feeds will be entered into a draw to win a new milking apron and sleeves.HMWales, a local charity in Bridgend, Wales will be supporting vulnerable adults with mental health illness. It will be raising awareness of the health benefits of drinking milk on this day by serving milkshakes.