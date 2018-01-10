Farmers criticise Tesco for failing to meet demands for British beef

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Christmas and New Year are peak times for the sale of quality cuts of British beef, seen as an important time for processors and farmers.But according to the National Beef Association (NBA), Tesco failed to meet demands for British beef during a period where locally sourced produce is 'the expectation'.Imports are vital to balance shortages in supply, however, with sufficient supply available and no reports of shortages from processors, the NBA have questioned the lack of British produce available.The South West is renowned for being one of the largest cattle producing areas in the country, with a strong PGI brand formed in 2014 for West Country beef.The NBA said that selling imported beef in the South West with such a strong presence of existing quality is "similar to the old adage of sending coals to Newcastle."Disappointed by the lack of availability of British produce, consumers have contacted the NBA enquiring why local beef is not available.NBA Chief Executive Chris Mallon commented: “With ample supply from processors and cattle available, the only justification for Tesco for failing to support British farmers is to increase their margin. The NBA feels this is unacceptable, with now more than ever the need to support home-grown produce”.Tesco’s marketing campaigns show large images of British farmers and place a strong emphasis on ‘working together’ with local suppliers.However, the NBA said in reality their shelves "tell a different tale".The NBA believes that it is paramount that supermarkets show their support for British produce, particularly around the peak festive season and uncertain political times."British farmers produce beef to some of the highest global health and welfare standards and should not be forced to compete with inferior products," the organisation said.