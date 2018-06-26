Farmers given guidance by National Sheep Association regarding raven cull

Farmers have been given guidance by the National Sheep Association in light of the government granting licences to control raven numbers in five counties.Natural England has granted licences to farmers in a bid to control raven numbers in five counties - Derbyshire, Lancashire, Berkshire, Wiltshire and Dorset.The increasing number of lambs killed due to ravens led farmers to call for a cull to "responsibly reduce" numbers.The National Sheep Association (NSA) has now made additional information available to its members surrounding the subject.Mechanisms to apply for a licence exist in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but recent steps by Natural England and Scottish Natural Heritage to actually grant permissions have been welcomed by the NSA.
The sheep group said it reflects the growing need to control populations in areas where numbers have boomed to unmanageable levels.Phil Stocker, NSA Chief Executive said it is "positive" that raven numbers have increased to such a level that the government is now talking about having to control them in certain situations.“No one wants to see this species endangered – but options must be provided to manage the impact of a population boom on other species of domestic and wild animal,” Mr Stocker said.“NSA is pleased to see Natural England and Scottish Natural Heritage use the mechanisms that have long been in place to issue licences where all other preventative tactics to reduce predation of ravens on livestock have failed.“The information we have put together for our members on this topic emphasises the position in all UK nations that farmers must first encourage ravens away from livestock using non-lethal tactics.Mr Stocker added: “Where this is not deemed sufficient to protect animals, a licence can be applied for to kill a limited number of birds to aid scaring and encourage others ravens away from the area.”The NSA guidance for its members outlines the different Government agencies across the UK that work in this area, what deterrents should be used on farms, what information should be recording to monitor the success of deterrents, and how licence applications can be submitted.
Some farmers have suffered high losses from ravens, particularly at lambing time, and have shared troubling stories of the damage the birds can cause.Ravens can peck out eyes and tongues of baby lambs and adult ewes, rending them blind and unable to eat.