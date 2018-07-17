Farmers launch arable campaign at Westminster to garner political support





Secretary of State for Food and the Environment @michaelgove has pledged his support to the #YourHarvest campaign! pic.twitter.com/ZuVsaRM7rd — NationalFarmersUnion (@NFUtweets) July 17, 2018





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



MPs are being urged to pledge a visit to a farm over harvest at the Westminster launch of #YourHarvest campaign today (17 July).The NFU announced the campaign last month to celebrate the contribution the arable sector makes to the nation’s well-being.Today's event will showcase the plethora of food and feed that arable farmers produce the raw ingredients for and MPs will be talked through what the arable sector contributes.The campaign aims to raise the political profile of the arable sector to garner wider support for policy priorities.It presents an opportunity for farmers to be on the front-foot; to proactively talk about the millions of tonnes of grain the UK produces, how it is produced and what that contributes to the UK.NFU crops board chairman, Tom Bradshaw said the Westminster launch of the campaign will be "incredibly important" in garnering MP support for the arable sector.“MPs will have the opportunity to see, smell, touch and even taste the variety of products that come from our fields of wheat and barley,” Mr Bradshaw said.“This event is about creating a strong link in MPs’ minds between the ear of wheat and the flour, bread, feed and straw that it goes towards.”The most important part of the event is for farmers to urge the MPs to see harvest for themselves and visit a farm in their own constituency over Summer Recess.Encouraging MPs to get out on the field and see farming in action will help gather political support for the industry.Mr Bradshaw added: “As custodians of 70% of the UK, we’re proud to take responsibility for the iconic British countryside that every constituent can enjoy.“And at the same time we’re delivering the raw ingredients for the safe, traceable and affordable food that every constituent needs.“We’ll be making clear to MPs that our crops are the backbone of the British food and drink industry. There has never been a more important time for us to celebrate arable farming’s role, and this event is an important milestone in the campaign to do just that,” he said.