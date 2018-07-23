Farmers should be financially rewarded for food production, survey finds





The findings of the NFU Cymru-commissioned survey show the vast majority of the Welsh public associate the nation’s farmers are, first and foremost, food producers.The poll of consumers in Wales, conducted by YouGov, found that 83% of those questioned associated Welsh farmers with providing safe, high quality and traceable food – a higher level of acknowledgment than any other service deemed as being provided by Welsh farmers.83% of those polled also stated that they supported the idea of a new domestic agricultural policy in Wales providing funding support for Welsh farmers to continue supplying regulated, high-quality food. Just 2% were not in agreement.The findings are seen as a welcome boost for an industry struggling with considerable uncertainty.NFU Cymru President, John Davies said farmers are "extremely grateful" for the public's high level of backing.“They show overwhelming support and recognition for the work of Welsh farmers – not least the vitally important role they play in producing the nation’s food,” Mr Davies said.“This survey demonstrates that not only do the Welsh public associate Welsh farmers with producing food to world-leading environmental, animal health and welfare standards, they also support continued financial support to help farmers to keep producing world class food and drink.”The survey reinforces the farming union's call that future Welsh policy should have measures that provide a stable environment to continue the secure supply of high quality food, which is trusted by consumers.NFU Cymru’s ongoing #WeAreWelshFarming campaign has been a vehicle to promote the overall package provided by Welsh farmers that benefits the people and communities of Wales.