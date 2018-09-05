Farmers should maintain public footpaths and be rewarded, walking charity says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Farmers and landowners should also be rewarded for adding new routes as part of a system of “public payments for public goods”, the organisation said.In a survey, the campaigning charity highlighted that more than two-thirds of the public experienced poorly maintained footpaths when out in the countryside.It also revealed that 85 percent of adults believe that being able to experience the countryside is important for children’s understanding of the environment and food production.The survey follows the Ramblers teaming up with 55 other organisations – including National Trust, RSPB and the Campaign for National Parks – to sign an open letter that was sent to the Prime Minister outlining support for a public goods approach to future farm payments.The letter welcomed the government’s commitment to develop new farming policies that provide public funds for farmers in return for public goods, such as public access and biodiversity.Ramblers director of advocacy and engagement, Tompion Platt said the upcoming Agriculture Bill is a "vital opportunity" to ensure people can enjoy the countryside via path networks "for generations to come".“From walking to wildlife photography, without well maintained paths millions of people would miss out on the outdoor activities they love,” Mr Platt said.“We know farmers work hard to make sure their businesses succeed while delivering wider benefits for society and believe they should continue to receive public money.“But in return, farmers and other landowners should be expected to meet their existing duties to keep paths on their land clear. We should also remember that countryside visitors can be a boon to rural communities.Mr Platt added: “The path network helps people learn more about the important work undertaken by farmers, benefits tourism and local businesses.”The forthcoming Agriculture bill will set up a system to support British farmers after leaving the EU. It is still unclear how the bill will operate.