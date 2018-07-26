Farmers told to be wise about scams and avoid the 'suckers list'









Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Farms are being increasingly targeted as individuals are often isolated and are viewed as being vulnerable, and therefore more likely to fall foul of fraud.A large proportion of fraud crimes involve criminal gangs targeting specific groups including the agricultural community, according to the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW).The Pembrokeshire branch of the farming union, in conjunction with Pembrokeshire County Council and Dyfed Powys Police, held an information day to help farmers get up to speed on scam awareness.The event was held at Mountain Farm, Haverfordwest, and heard from Sandra McSparron and Rebecca Elliott from the Trading Standards Consumer Safeguarding Team.Ms McSparron and Ms Elliott told farmers that both businesses and consumers can become victims of a scam.“Once people respond to one scam they will be added to a 'suckers list' and they will be inundated by scams,” Ms McSparron said.“The list will not just be used by the original scammers it will also be sold on to others, so please think before responding to any unexpected mail, e-mails, phone calls and door step traders.“Never make any rushed decisions and don’t feel pressured into making a decision. If, for example, a telephone caller is genuine they will allow you time to think about things and for you to be able to call them back.Ms Elliott added that a top tip for farmers is to make sure they always use a trusted number.She said: “When phoning back always make sure that you use a trusted number which you have on paperwork that you have previously received from the company concerned, e.g. your bank, BT.“In addition, always leave at least 10 minutes before using your landline again to make any outbound calls to the company, or ideally use a mobile phone to do so. This will ensure that the line has been cleared and that the original caller is not still on the line intercepting the call,” said Rebecca Elliott.Paul Callard, Dyfed Powys Police Financial Crime Team said everyone can be vulnerable to scams, and that it is important to report them.“No one should feel embarrassed, foolish, ashamed or suicidal that they are a victim of a scam, it can happen to anyone and there are people you can talk to about it,” Mr Callard said.He further advised farmers that if they receive an email from a company that they trade with saying that the company has changed its bank account details and asking them to amend the details for BACS/DD payment transfers not to do anything, until they had rung the company and checked with them first.With regards to online banking, he added: “Don’t use your computer to access your online bank account. Instead use the bank’s own app on your phone as the security measures are constantly updated on the app, unlike website access through a computer.”The importance of keeping up to date with computer security and regularly backing up information, at least once a week, was also highlighted, along with advice to never click on a link received in an e-mail.Following the event, Rebecca Voyle said: “If you know lonely, isolated people who may be vulnerable to fraud, try and help them by talking to them. Also talk to the police, trading standards or even FUW who can then act as a go between.”