19 November 2018 08:55:55 |Meat,News,Produce

Farmers urge public to buy local this Christmas


Farmers are urging the British public to support local businesses this Christmas

Farmers are urging the British public to keep their Christmas shopping local to show support for rural and farming businesses.
The festive season is a time when British produce such as roast potatoes, pigs in blankets and traditional turkey are treasured.
And while Christmas dinner is the cornerstone of Christmas Day, British agriculture has a far wider part to play this time of year with the provision of British trees, plants and beers, to name but a few.
Today, British farmers' produce totals about 62% of the domestic food supply, and unions and farmers stress that by backing British farming, the country can become a more food secure nation.
The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) is one organisation urging shoppers to help local, rural businesses this Christmas.
FUW President, Glyn Roberts said: “Speak to your local butcher about meat for the Christmas period and see what your local farm shop has to offer - I promise you will find many of the ingredients you need for your Christmas dinner right on your doorstep.


“A pound spent locally will go much further than a pound spent in a chain store and it keeps our rural economies going. By supporting our local businesses we don’t help a CEO buy a third holiday home but we help a local mum and dad put food on the table, a family pay their mortgage, a little girl get those dance lessons and a little boy get his favourite team shirt.”
Last year, farmers took to social media on 1 December to showcase the best of British turkeys during the Christmas period.
Messages, photos and videos were posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #BuyMyTurkey to remind the public to start thinking about the centrepiece of the Christmas dinner table.





