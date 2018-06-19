Farmers urged to be vigilant following discovery of bird flu in wild bird

Farmers have been warned to be vigilant after a wild bird has tested positive for the H5N6 strain of bird flu in County Armagh, Northern Ireland.The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that a wild greylag goose, found in Lurgan Park, Co Armagh, has tested positive for avian influenza.The goose was reported to DAERA as part of its dead wild bird surveillance programme, and initial testing indicates avian influenza, sub-type H5N6.This is the same strain as confirmed in a wild buzzard in Co Antrim in March this year.Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Dr Robert Huey said it is the second case of H5N6 in a wild bird in Northern Ireland this season.
He said it is not unexpected given that avian influenza continues to circulate in wild birds across Europe.'Remain vigilant'Dr Huey said farmers and poultry keepers should remain vigilant and review biosecurity measures in light of the new finding.Dr Huey said: "It further emphasises the requirement for all bird keepers to remain vigilant and to critically review their biosecurity measures, for example, feeding and watering birds under cover to help reduce the risk of their poultry coming in contact with wild birds. It is important that flock keepers report early any suspicions of disease. "While the risk of an avian influenza incursion in wild birds remains, the risk to poultry is low. However, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to protect our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy."Advice from the Public Health Agency is that the risk to public health from the virus is very low, however the general public is advised to take appropriate biosecurity precautions before touching or picking up birds that are dead, or appear to be sick or dying. The Food Standards Agency has confirmed that avian influenza does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers. Thoroughly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.
Lifting of ZonesThe new finding follows news of England and Wales lifting their Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which was implemented in winter following a string of bird flu cases in wild birds.UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: "The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was lifted across England due to the scientific and veterinary evidence showing that the risk of this disease has now returned to low."It is essential that all bird keepers continue to maintain good biosecurity measures to protect their birds and help prevent outbreaks or spread of diseases."An updated veterinary risk assessment conducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has found the risk of incursion from wild birds reduced from High to Low. Similarly, the risk to poultry is also Low.There have been no cases of avian influenza in poultry in the UK this year and the poultry sector retains its OIE disease free status.