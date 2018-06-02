Farmers urged to ramp up security as criminals increasingly target 4x4s

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Latest figures from the insurer NFU Mutual reveal that claims costs for theft of Defender vehicles have risen 14% since the car rolled off the production line in early 2016.Farmers, who rely on the iconic 4x4 to farm and tend to livestock, are finding their vehicles stripped of parts such as bonnets and doors, or stolen altogether as demand from across the globe increases.Thefts of executive cars and luxury 4x4s have also spiked with the insurer reporting a significant rise in the cost of Range Rover theft in the past year.NFU Mutual, which works closely with the National Vehicle Intelligence Service (NaVCIS), has traced stolen Range Rovers worth more than £75,000 each as far afield as Africa and the Far East.One of the most recent vehicles to be repatriated by NFU Mutual was a Range Rover Sport insured by the company and worth over £60,000, which was seized in Antwerp following an operation coordinated by NFU Mutual and NaVCIS.Another recovery, of two Range Rovers covered with mattresses and worth over £100,000, was made from a shipping container in Felixstowe.Clive Harris, Agricultural Vehicle Specialist at NFU Mutual said thieves are deploying a range of tactics to feed demand for 4x4s from organised criminal gangs operating around the world.“While insurance can cover the cost of theft, it does not account for the inconvenience and business interruption experienced. People in rural areas are feeling increasingly vulnerable and farms, which rely on 4x4s for mobility as part their business, are left particularly hard hit,” Mr Harris said.“We’re urging owners to ensure they have adequate security measures in place which can range from using aftermarket mechanical immobilisers such as a steering wheel locks to trackers and faraday box solutions, which block out signals.”According to NFU Mutual claims data, the region with the highest cost of Land Rover Defender thefts last year was the Midlands, followed by the North East and South East.• Fit a mechanical immobiliser such as an industry accredited steering wheel or pedal lock• Fit an accredited alarm for added security and consider adding a tracking or locating device• Thieves will target component parts so consider marking them using a forensic marking solution or system• Keep the vehicle in a lockable building or park in well-lit areas, which are overlooked• Have the vehicle identification number etched on windows• Consider fitting a hidden battery isolation or a fuel cut-off switch• Take photographs of unusual features, modifications, damage or repairs which could aid identification if stolen• Ensure any valuables are removed from the vehicle• Keep electronic keys in a faraday packet or box at night• Don’t keep car keys where they can be accessed through a letterbox or window• Don’t rely on electronic security – fit a steering wheel or pedal lock• Fit an alarm for added security and consider adding a tracking device, or a secondary device if already fitted by the manufacturer.• An additional locating device will assist with early detection and potential recovery• Keep the vehicle in a lockable building or park in well-lit areas, which are overlooked• Ensure any valuables are removed from the vehicle