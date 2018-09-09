Farmers urged to respond to letters offering 'vital' cash-flow boost

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The National Basic Payment Scheme Support Scheme (NBPSS) 2018/19 loan offer letters give Scottish farmers the opportunity, by opting in, to secure up to 90 percent of their anticipated basic support through a loan.The loan scheme was launched in response to the unprecedented severe weather of 2018.The scheme provides access to a cash injection to support farming businesses which may be facing additional costs and cash flow shortages following months of adverse weather conditions.Offers are being made to more than 14,000 businesses with the potential to inject more than £249 million into the rural economy.NFU Scorland Policy Director, Jenny Brunton said farmers must get their replies in ahead of the deadline as a "long and costly" winter lies ahead.“While the response rate to previous loan letters has always been good, this is a reminder to all those who receive an offer to opt in and get their replies in ahead of the deadline if they wish to be considered for the first run of loan payments,” Ms Brunton said.“This is proving to be a difficult and challenging 12 months for farmers and crofters and the reality is that a long, costly winter still lies ahead.“This loan scheme gives farmers and crofters the opportunity to opt-in for a loan that will go some significant way to easing the cashflow worries that are building on farms and crofts,” she added.The response date is 28 September and Scottish Government Rural Payments and Inspections Directorate (SGRPID) expect the first tranche of loan payments to be made in mid-October to those who apply before the deadline.