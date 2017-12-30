Farmers warned to prepare as Storm Dylan could bring 80mph gusts

The UK is to be battered by gusts of up to 80mph as the New Year approaches, with one insurer telling farmers to be prepared.With the Met Office issuing a Yellow Weather Warning for Storm Dylan on Sunday 31 December, rural insurer NFU Mutual has issued a storm checklist to help people in rural areas prepare.The Met Office has said that Storm Dylan could see strong winds and rain across areas of the UK, with gusts of up to 80mph forecast across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, Northern England, North Wales and the Isle Of Man.There will be a chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and potential for injuries from flying debris, power cuts.“Strong winds in rural areas can cause significant damage as farms and homes are situated on higher ground and less protected by other buildings”, said Tim Price, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual. “Rural areas can be prone to power cuts with lines brought down by high winds and fallen trees.”“It’s important that people are prepared if weather strikes. Our out of hours helpline will be available for any affected customers of NFU Mutual, providing immediate support with claims or emergency accommodation if required.”Extreme weatherJust two years ago storms Desmond, Eva and Frank devastated parts of Britain in December, with some of the worst weather striking on Boxing Day.NFU Mutual settled claims totalling over £50m to homeowners, businesses and farmers, for damage caused by the devastating floods in December 2015.The UK has already seen heavy disruption this month when snow fell on much of the UK. The Met Office warned that rural areas were 'cut off'.In Scotland, a special advisory panel is to be created to help farmers and crofters respond to the effects of extreme weather. While it’s impossible to predict the extent of severe weather, preparation can help prevent damage and limit the recovery time from extreme events.Preparing for a storm at home• Stay alert for Met Office Severe Weather warnings• Don’t risk injury by attempting to clear snow from roofs or attempting emergency repairs while the storm is raging• Prepare for power cuts and make sure you have torches, batteries and that generators are ready• Park your car in the garage if possible• Secure outdoor garden furniture• In flood-prone areas, plan how you can move valuables upstairs or raise them from ground level• Make sure you have you insurer’s emergency helpline availablePreparing for a storm in the car• Plan journeys carefully, check the weather forecast and only drive if necessary• Check your tyres, as well as the levels of your engine oil, coolant and screenwasher fluid. Making sure your lights and battery are in good working order is also important• Keep a torch, blanket, warm clothing, sensible footwear, a bottle of water and a chocolate bar or two in the car• Make sure your mobile telephone is fully charged, and tune into the radio to keep up to date about road conditions• Check you have emergency breakdown cover and the contact details– this may be part of your insurance policy
Farminguk
FarmingUK
30 December 2017 09:26:23 30 December 2017 09:26:23 |Agri Safety,News,Property News,Rural Life,Top Tips