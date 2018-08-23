Farming charity awarded £42,000 to extend vital helpline to farmers in need

A major agricultural society in Scotland has awarded a farming charity £42,000 to extend the support of their vital helpline to farmers in need.The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has announced funding for the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI).RHASS has awarded a total of £42,000 over the next 3 years to allow RSABI to extend the support of their helpline. This follows a previous £14,000 donation in 2017.RSABI, along with it's England and Wales equivalent RABI, provides financial and practical support to over 600 farmers and their families.The farming charity has received a surge in calls between July 16-24 due to the adverse conditions the heatwave has left many farms in.The charity received 31 calls and referrals for help between this time, describing it as "exceptionally high" for this time of year.
'First contact'Nina Clancy, CEO of RSABI said the award from RHASS is "significant", and will mean the charity can set out an "outreach programme" to connect with people within the industry who are "isolated and lonely".“Our helpline is the first contact we have with people who are looking for practical, emotional or financial support and we are busier than ever before," Ms Clancy said.James Warnock, RHASS Chairman, said of the award: “RHASS has been supporting farming and agriculture in Scotland for over 200 years and we are delighted to be continuing that work with this funding for RSABI.“We are committed to the future growth of the agriculture industry and strive to provide support for those working in the industry through awards and grants. RSABI work is invaluable and we are proud to contribute to this worthwhile initiative.”
