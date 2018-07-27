Farming charity 'braces itself' for surge in calls for help due to heatwave

A farming charity is "bracing itself" for a surge in calls for help because of the summer heatwave, and a busy autumn and winter is now expected.Farming charity the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) received a surge in calls between July 16-24.The charity, which supports farmers who are struggling financially, received 31 calls and referrals for help between this time, describing it as "exceptionally high" for this time of year.It is expected that drought-related issues will last long after the rain has arrived, with a lot of farmers playing catch-up through the autumn and beyond.The NFU has explained how crops are "being parched to the bone" as the heatwave cranks up a notch for most of this week.
In response to the dry weather, the farming union has reopened its Fodder Bank to help farmers source forage and straw.Busy autumnMalcolm Thomas, RABI chairman said that as things stand, the charity is expecting a busy autumn and winter period.“Many livestock farmers [are] already forced to feed winter rations to their stock. Having to buy more feed will quickly drive up overheads,” Mr Thomas said.“We’ve not seen weather like this in decades – and it’s worth remembering that it comes hot on the heels of a long cold winter and a particularly wet spring this year, which resulted in floods in many areas.“Farmers have been constantly forced to reassess and change plans for some time now. Many had to house cattle indoors much longer than usual in March and April, depleting valuable food stocks in the process,” he added.'Deeply concerned'
The RABI welfare team said that the feedback coming from farmers shows the fallout from this heatwave is already "extremely serious" for the farming industry, and it’s likely to get worse.A lot of people are affected and deeply concerned, the charity said.“We usually find there’s a time lag between someone suffering hardship and contacting us for help, so we expect to receive even more calls in the coming weeks and months,” Mr Thomas added.“Reacting to what the elements throw at you is part of a farmer’s life and most in the sector accept that.“However, extreme weather, like we’ve seen recently, creates extreme challenges that make it impossible to plan for anything. There’s already tremendous uncertainty about the future of our industry due to Brexit and the implications a possible ‘no deal’ outcome would have on livelihoods.Mr Thomas added: “Whatever lies ahead, however, RABI remains in a strong position to support those in financial need in the farming industry.”Find out what RABI can do for you by calling the Freephone Helpline 0808 281 9490.