Farming couple who first met 25-years ago tie the knot at Great Yorkshire Show

A farming couple who first met 25-years ago through a Young Farmers' Club have finally tied the knot at the Great Yorkshire Show.Liz Bailey and Chris Moorhouse got married in the Pavilions of Harrogate, on the Great Yorkshire Show site, before spending their day at the agricultural event.The couple, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, have been visitors to the show since they first met 25 years ago.Their daughters Isabelle, aged six and Georgina, 11 months, were bridesmaids on their special day.Liz, who grew up on a dairy farm, told the Huddersfield Examiner: “We are both farmers and I have come every year of my life, it’s always been a special show to me and my family.
“Chris and I now meet up with college friends and Young Farmer friends and Isabelle loves the Discovery Zone.”The couple run a fruit farm, and own a farm shop supplying animal feed in Huddersfield.The Great Yorkshire Show is a three-day event and one of the biggest agricultural events in the show calendar.