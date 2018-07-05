Farming industry still has the poorest safety record, new figures show





Worker deaths from agriculture increased from 27 in 2016/17 to 29 in 2017/18, according to new figures from the HSE.Fatality rate per 100,000 workers in agriculture was 8.44, above the five-year average of 8.2.The farming industry has the highest rate of fatal injury of all the main industry sectors, around 18 times as high as the all industry rate.The three most common causes of fatal injuries across all sectors in the UK continue to be due to workers falling from height, being struck by a moving vehicle and being struck by a moving object.Despite the worsening statistics, NFU Vice President and chairman of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Stuart Roberts, believes the industry is starting to see a change in attitude amongst farmers.Mr Roberts said: “I really believe we are starting to see a shift in perspective among farmers towards health, safety and wellbeing, which is why it is disappointing to see farming hold the poorest safety record again.“We are seeing the industry come together and shout about the importance of health and safety – even over the past two weeks, more than 200 farmers have attended NFU and FSP health and safety events and numerous county shows have prioritised this issue."Mr Roberts added: “I am proud to see how the conversation has changed around this subject in recent months and years but it is vital that words are put into action. I am fully aware of how difficult it can be to change culture and habits that have lasted a lifetime on farm but for our own wellbeing, this needs to change.”The Farm Safety Partnership has set a target of halving farm deaths, from a base of 29 by 2023.The release of the statistics comes at a time when the annual Farm Safety Week is due to commence from the 16th of July to the 20th.