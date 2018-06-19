Farming union highlights 'stark contrasts' between EU and UK agri policy

A farming union has highlighted the "stark contrast" between EU and the UK future agricultural policy, calling the difference "worrying".The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) used its Annual General Meeting to highlight concerns within the farming industry of the growing contrast between EU and UK farm policies.The FUW said the EU has "made it clear" that principles of a fair standard of living for farmers and a stable supply of high quality food will continue to be at the heart of the 2021-2027 EU Common Agricultural Policy.By contrast, the union said that many British farmers fear that food production and the economic viability of farms and rural communities are taking second place or being left out of post-Brexit policies being devised in the UK.The UK farming industry has frequently highlighted concerns over Defra Secretary Michael Gove's commitment to a "green Brexit", one which focuses on animal welfare and the environment over food production.
The government’s plan to protect the environment confirms that leaving the European Union will see direct payments dropped in favour of a scheme that rewards farmers who deliver “public goods”.However, FUW President Glyn Roberts used his speech at the AGM to show delegates the latest Euro Barometer survey which reveal public opinion on farming in both the EU and the UK.It reveals that providing a fair standard of living for farmers and securing a stable supply of safe, healthy high quality food are still considered priorities by the public.He told delegates that the principles of providing a fair standard of living for farmers and securing a stable supply of affordable food had been key elements of both the UK's 1947 Agriculture Act and the EU's 1957 Treaty of Rome.The FUW has called for government recognition of the importance of common standards and support for the farming industry.