Farming union takes on five peaks to raise money for 'life saving' charity

The Ulster Farmers' Union has taken on five peaks across six countries all in one day to raise £100,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.The UFU 14-mile centenary challenge walk, which commenced on Monday (4 June), saw union staff climb a combined height of 4593 feet, the same length as 18 football pitches.The money will be raised for Air Ambulance NI, which it calls a "live saving charity" for farmers.UFU staff started off at 7am on Slieve Gullion in County Armagh, made their way to Cuilcagh in County Fermanagh, Sawel between the borders of counties Tyrone and Londonderry, Slemish in County Antrim and finished at Slieve Croob in County Down at around 10pm.Mr Ferguson said: “The air ambulance gets help to hard to reach places fast. It is a crucial service for rural areas; already it has been call-outed to a number of farming incidents.”
The Air Ambulance needs around £2.5 million pounds a year to keep it operational. One call-out to an emergency costs on average £5,500 pounds.
“Staff have been busy training over the last number of weeks and their family and friends have shown support with donations,” says the UFU president.“Many UFU members have already been generous in their support for the UFU Air Ambulance appeal but if you haven’t made a donation yet, please get behind the staff and show your support for their fantastic effort.”
