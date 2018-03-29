Farming unions issue Easter plea to public as sheep worrying incidents increase

Farming unions across the UK have urged the public to keep their dogs on a lead at all times when near livestock this Easter, as incidents of worrying continue to increase.The shocking and devastating images circulating once again of sheep which have been savagely attacked by dogs and died as a result come as a timely warning to those wishing to enjoy the countryside this Easter break.With the weather improving and the Easter holidays around the corner many people are going to visit the British countryside, but with lambing in full swing farming unions have asked dog walkers to take extra care to reduce the risks to heavily pregnant ewes and newly born lambs.Thousands of sheep and cattle die as a result of injuries caused by dogs every year and livestock worrying costs the industry an estimated £1.6m.However, this figure is just the tip of the iceberg as many losses are uninsured and often unaccounted for.
If a dog worries livestock, the dog owner or the person responsible for the animal at the time is guilty of an offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953 and may be sued for compensation by the farmer.To protect their livestock, the farmer also has the right to kill the offending dog.As recently as Monday (26 March), a Cotswold farmer had no choice but to shoot a dog dead after it ran loose on his farm, attacking sheep and killing one lamb.'Chase instinct'Earlier this month, Sussex farmers took to the beauty spots of the South Downs to raise awareness among dog owners of the need to keep dogs on a lead near livestock, supported by the South Downs National Park Authority.Action was also taken by farmers in the Lake District by handing out educational leaflets to farmers and the public in a bid to protect livestock during lambing season following tragedy in recent years.NFU Adviser James Osman said that over the Easter break, people must be reminded to keep dogs on a lead, rather than letting them run freely.
“Dogs naturally have a chase instinct and they can inflict the most terrible bites on sheep which can die slowly and painfully of their injuries. Pregnant ewes can also abort their lambs if chased by dogs,” he said.'End in tragedy'Mr Osman said dog attacks on livestock should be avoided "at all costs", and that it will end in tragedy for both farmer and dog owner.“They can end in tragedy both for the farmer and for the dog owner whose pet can legally be shot by a farmer if it’s chasing sheep or cattle,” Mr Osman added.Isle of Wight NFU chairman Matt Legge, a commercial sheep farmer and pedigree sheep breeder, explained how sheep farming is a labour of love.He said: “It takes two years of care and attention for me to raise a sheep - from lamb to breeding ewe, when she can go on to produce her own lambs. So it is heartbreaking for a farmer when flocks are attacked by dogs. “I’d ask dog walkers to be conscious that even the smallest dog can injure a sheep so #takethelead and use a lead around livestock. This is a critical time in the sheep farming year when our ewes have lambs with them and many others are about to give birth.”'Never ending'The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) said there has been a "never ending" number of incidents of sheep being attacked across the country.“This is why we are calling on the support of the public to help minimise incidents of attacks on livestock by dogs once again,” said FUW President Glyn Roberts.“The weather is warming up and many people want to visit the countryside, so we are appealing to dog owners to follow the Countryside Code to keep their dogs under close control, preferably on a lead when using public paths where livestock are present.“Sheep suffer greatly when they are chased, worried or attacked by dogs, and even slight disturbance can lead to ewes running away from lambs, leaving them orphaned.“We want to work with the public on this matter and hope that with a common sense approach we can all enjoy the countryside together and keep our livestock and pets safe,” added Mr Roberts.