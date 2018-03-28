Farming unions say Brexit must herald an 'agricultural revolution'

The UK's farming unions have urged the government to use Brexit to herald a new "agricultural revolution" and for any new policy to be "fair to all farms".The four UK farming unions have used a joint-meeting to agree a set of priorities for achieving the best Brexit outcome for the farming industry.Presidents Barclay Bell, Ulster Farmers’ Union; Minette Batters, National Farmers Union; Andrew McCornick, NFU Scotland; and John Davies, NFU Cymru are calling on the UK government to use Brexit to herald a new agricultural revolution.They urged the government to make sure any future policy continues the pursuit of "high quality, safe and affordable food" without any barriers.The statement comes as the UK moves to the next phase of Brexit negotiations following the sign-off on the framework for a future relationship between the UK and EU.
In a joint-statement, the farming union Presidents said: “A well-managed Brexit must herald an agricultural revolution. Enabling UK farmers to continue to deliver high quality, safe, affordable and responsibly produced food for all UK consumers, whatever their income.“Our farming and food sector has some of the best standards of food safety, animal welfare and traceability in the world. Brexit should celebrate these standards and new third country trade agreements must not undermine them.”Weaken regulationsThere are fears that Britain could significantly weaken its food and safety regulations when it signs its own trade deals after it has left the EU.Brexit could be used to allow US imports of inferior meat and dairy. According to a recent investigation, regulations could be weakened that prevent milk from cows with infected udders reaching British consumers.It follows news of a senior business representative to President Donald Trump warning that the British public may also have to accept chlorinated chicken as part of any trade deal between the UK and the US.Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary, said any trade deal between the two countries would need to scrap rules that were set by Brussels.
A free trade deal between the US and the UK also has the potential to dilute EU-set high welfare standards, and has led the British poultry industry to call the possibility "very concerning".In their joint-statement, the farming union Presidents emphasised current efforts by UK farmers to manage the environment and high animal welfare standards.They said current standards are "critical" to the UK's healthy soils, clean water, vibrant wildlife and managed landscapes.The Presidents said farmers' environmental credentials are "both the result and underpinning of sustainable food production".'Frictionless access'The joint-statement said the UK farming industry must retain "frictionless access" to European market after Brexit.It continued: “Brexit is going to bring fundamental change to our sector. A sector that has been driven by European farm and environmental regulation for over 40 years.”Farmers in the UK and in Europe are worried that frictionless access to each other's markets could be lost after the UK leaves the EU.EU agricultural co-operative Copa and Cogeca has said it has "serious concerns" about the potential impact on farmers and agri-businesses on both sides.Copa President Joachim Rukwied said: “It is important to minimise any disruption to trade. The European farmers and agri-cooperatives strongly believe that, depending on the guarantees obtained, the UK should remain in the Single Market and Customs Union.“If this is not possible, the EU and UK should find a new customs arrangement that enables frictionless trade as much as possible, whilst preserving the integrity of the Single Market.”UK devolved collaborationThe Presidents' statement then turned their attention to joint-collaboration, saying farming ministers in all four regions of the UK must collaborate to "take back control" of agricultural policy.The call for UK-wide collaboration comes as new legislation to protect devolved powers after Brexit has been passed overwhelmingly by the Scottish and Welsh governments in a bid to stop a Westminster "power grab" on issues such as agriculture support and food labelling. However, the farming industry has expressed fears over disagreements between the UK government and devolved governments.The chief executive of the Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA) aired his concern that disagreements between Westminster and the devolved governments of the UK could impede a post-Brexit agreement for agriculture.'Irrespective of size'The statement continued and said policy changes need to be "fair to all farms irrespective of size or system, with sufficient time for farm businesses to adapt".“Alongside, better regulation with support and promotion of UK farming standards that protect the single UK market from competitive distortions,” it said.“Replacing the CAP with domestic farm policy measures alone will be insufficient to see farming thrive. We also need a comprehensive approach with all parts of Government across the UK contributing, including delivering fair trade deals, continued access to labour and improved application of new technology.“In particular, farmers need to be equal partners in the supply chain. Our ambition is a post-Brexit supply chain that is fair and equitable for all.”