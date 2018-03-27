Farminguk
Fifty signatories pressure Scottish govt to drive carbon-neutral farming by 2050


Scottish government has been urged to drive towards carbon-neutral farming

Fifty signatories, including individual farmers, have signed a letter calling for Scottish government to help the industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
The joint-letter, which include organisations such as the Scottish Wildlife Trust, NFU Scotland and the Scottish Land and Estates, have urged Cabinet Secretaries Roseanna Cunningham and Fergus Ewing to support farming practices that are less damaging to the climate.
The letter urges the Scottish government to implement policies which helps the farming industry on a path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2050.
The unprecedented range of stakeholders from across the farming industry to sign the letter demonstrates a willingness to help the industry bolster its environment commitments.
According to Scottish government figures from 2015, agriculture contributes 22.5% of Scotland’s total greenhouse gas emissions.
Andrew McCornick, President of NFU Scotland, said Scotland’s farmers and crofters deliver a "huge amount" for the environment whilst producing high quality food.
He said: “With the right support, I am confident we can increase this alongside reducing our emissions and increasing our profitability.
“That bright future is a goal we should all unite around and I am delighted to see the widespread support it has already secured.
“Scottish farmers have always been great innovators. Given the chance they will grasp the opportunities to be at the forefront of the adoption of modern farming techniques that will integrate quality food production within balanced agri-ecological systems.”
Westminster has signalled a shift to green farming policies after Brexit. Earlier this year, Defra Secretary Michael Gove announced British farmers will receive money to make improvements to the environment under a new system of subsidies.
Under it, farmers will be rewarded for planting wildlife habitats, woods, wildflower meadows and other environmental benefits.
Bruce Wilson, Scottish Wildlife Trust Senior Policy Officer said: “It is time to get serious about this issue and the imminent reform of Scotland’s land management subsidies due to Brexit gives us a rare chance to re-align support to help farmers, crofters and other land managers substantially reduce emissions and do more for biodiversity while also running sustainable businesses.”
Organisations signing the letter
Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)
Biodynamic Association
Buglife Scotland
Caledonain Organic
Church of Scotland
Compassion in World Farming
Commonweal
Community Land Scotland
Cyrenians
Federation of City Farms and Community Gardens
Friends of the Earth Scotland
Food Ethics Council
Froglife Trust Scotland
Glasgow Community Food Network
Global Justice Now
National Trust for Scotland
NFU Scotland
Nourish Scotland
Organic Growers Alliance
Permaculture Scotland
Propagate
RSPB Scotland
Royal Scottish Geographic Society
Scotland the Bread
Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society
Scottish Badgers
Scottish Crofting Federation
Scottish Farming and Wildlife Advisors Group
Scottish Land and Estates
Scottish Organic Forum
Scottish Organic Producers Association (SOPA)
Scottish Rural Action
Scottish Wildlife Trust
Scottish Wild Land Group
Soil Association Scotland
Stop Climate Chaos Scotland
Tweed Forum
Unite Scotland
Woodland Trust
WWF Scotland
Individuals signing the letter
Professor James Curran
John B Cameron, Member, Livestock Health Scotland
Dave Reay, University of Edinburgh
Professor Pete Smith, Professor of Soils and Global Change, University of Aberdeen
Lorna Murray, Member of Scotish Churches Rural Group
Professor Davy McCraken, Head of SRUC’s Hll and Mountain Research Centre
Antonia Ineson, Myreside Organics
Hazel Mackenzie, Shetland crofter, member of the Nature Friendly Farming Network
Michael Clarke, Dumfriesshire Farmer, member of the Nature Friendly Farming Network
Carey Coombs, Farmer





