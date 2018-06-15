Film makers needed to document north Devon farm life





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Community film making organisation the North Devon Moving Image (NDMI) has opened applications for its £1,000 short film commission, Down on the Farm.The categories for the documentaries are: farming through the generations; women in farming; back to basics; farming with nature; young farmers; innovation and enterprise.Amanda McCormack, creative director of NDMI explained: “We work with local people to create, collect and share short films about north Devon and our projects give individuals and communities a voice while celebrating our local heritage.“An important part of NDMI’s remit is to support and nurture film making talent and Down on the Farm is our very first film commission.“Thanks to our funders, each successful applicant will receive £1,000 to produce one film sharing the heritage and promoting the work of farmers and farming within the boundaries of North Devon’s Biosphere Reserve, including the coastal Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”Applicants will need to demonstrate strong story telling skills, creative outlook and examples of previous work.She added: “Our consultation for this project drew out plenty of farmers with great stories to tell, so if you are a film maker from outside the area we can put you in touch with willing subjects.“We will also have local volunteers on hand to act as location managers and researchers if needed.”