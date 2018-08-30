First Milk announces September milk price increase

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



This takes its milk price on a liquid standard litre to 28.5ppl (4% butterfat, 3.3% protein), whilst on a manufacturing standard litre (4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein) the milk price will be 29.47ppl.Commenting on the announcement, Vice Chairman Jim Baird said: "We appreciate the additional costs that members are experiencing due to the adverse weather conditions and I am sure this increase will be welcomed in facing these challenges.“Whilst there continues to be conflicting messages on the overall market direction, we remain focussed on growing our business and passing the benefits of this back to members."The price increase follows news of First Milk starting a £6.5m investment project at its Haverfordwest creamery which will expand capacity by 20%.