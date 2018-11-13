First Milk holds December milk price

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



British farmer-owned co-operative First Milk has today (13 November) announced that its milk price for December 2018 will be held at 28.5ppl for the liquid standard litre (4% butterfat, 3.3% protein).This equates to 29.47ppl on a manufacturing standard litre (4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein) price.Commenting on the announcement, Jim Baird, Vice Chairman and farmer director, said: “The dairy commodity markets have weakened significantly in recent weeks and this puts pressure on milk prices.“Of course, we are not immune from this, but our underlying business performance remains in line with our plans, which has allowed us to hold prices for December, and we aim to provide as much milk price stability to our members as we can moving forward.Mr Baird added: “Looking into 2019, we have a clear growth strategy and we are confident that together, we can deliver dairy prosperity.”