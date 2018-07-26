Former NFU President Meurig Raymond awarded Honorary Fellowship

The former National Farmers Union president, Meurig Raymond has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship for his "lasting influence" in the farming industry.Meurig Raymond retired as NFU President in February after undertaking various roles there for nearly 40 years. At the European Commission’s High Level Forum for a Better Functioning Supply Chain, Mr Raymond represented European farmers and worked to improve their position in the food chain.Because of his work in the industry, Mr Raymond has now been presented an Honour Fellowship from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU).The university paid tribute to the career and impact of Mr Raymond at its graduation ceremonies in Cirencester Parish Church.
Each year, alongside presenting students’ degrees, the University awards Honorary Fellowships to those who have made significant contributions to agriculture and the related land-based industries.Chief Executive of Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) Caroline Drummond and business consultant Christine Cross have also been awarded Honorary Fellowships.'Passionate advocate'As Chief Executive of LEAF since it began in 1991, Caroline Drummond is a passionate advocate of greater public understanding of farming and of encouraging sustainable farming practices.Christine Cross held senior roles at Tesco, including Business Development Director, and is now an independent adviser working across retail, manufacturing and education.She is a judge for the University’s annual Grand Idea competition, which invites student entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel also including Levi Roots, of Reggae Reggae Sauce, Julian Dunkerton of Superdry clothing and Charlie Beldam of Cotswold Gold rapeseed oil.Professor Joanna Price, Vice-Chancellor of the RAU said: “Meurig, Caroline and Christine have had a lasting influence on their fields and they’ve shown how food production, agriculture and the land-based industries successfully combine with entrepreneurialism, enterprise and policy leadership.
“Their achievements will inspire our students for years to come because RAU graduates in 2018 are global citizens who are ready to contribute to society in a myriad of ways.“With knowledge of their subjects, readiness to embrace the world of work and a willingness to adapt to change, these students will follow in the footsteps of our Fellows to be leaders and innovators.”