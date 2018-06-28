Four sheep killed by suspected dog attack in Lockerbie

Four sheep, worth £100 each, have been killed in what police think is a suspected dog attack on a farm in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.Officers at Lockerbie are investigating the sheep worrying case after four sheep in a field at Gillenbie, Corrie were found dead.The sheep had signs of sheep worrying injuries, and are valued at £100 each.Constable Gary Bil at Lockerbie said: "At this stage we are asking for anyone who may have been in the area on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st June to get in touch with us if they saw any dogs running about."Callers can contact police at Lockerbie on the 101 number quoting the reference number PDG 0138590618."
Sheep farmers have been urged to take out insurance against the potential financial losses incurred by sheep worrying after the latest spate of distressing attacks reported across the country.It follows a report by leading rural insurer NFU Mutual which revealed that the cost of claims related to livestock worrying has reached a record level of £1.6 million across the UK.And the release of a report by the All Party Parliamentary Animal Welfare Group shows more than 1,800 farm animals have been killed by dog attacks in the space of four years.