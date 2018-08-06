Fresh appeal to find farmer missing for 2 months

Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing farmer who has now been missing for two months.William ‘Bill’ Taylor was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday June 3 at his home in Gosmore, North Hertfordshire.Since going missing, he has turned 70 years old – a milestone birthday that he has not been able to celebrate with his family.The police are continuing to search the farmland surrounding William’s property and extensive enquiries are being carried out.Search efforts have been described as " difficult " due to the heatwave and the height of crops.North Hertfordshire Chief Inspector Julie Wheatley said: “It’s been two months since he was last seen and his family are extremely concerned.
“I would like to re-appeal to the public to continue contacting us with reports of any sightings or information that might help us find William.“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who might have seen or spoken to William in the months leading up to him going missing.Chief Inspector Wheatley added: “If you spoke to him, how did he seem? Did he mention any new hobbies or interests? Did he speak about any places he was intending to visit?”William is described as white and around 5ft 11in tall. He is of a medium build and has short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a baby blue-coloured shirt, jeans and black wellies. It is believed that William may be wearing a navy blue boiler suit.Anyone who has seen William since he went missing, or has information that might help officers find him, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101. For immediate sightings, please call 999 straight away.