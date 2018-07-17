Further relaxation of Glastir obligations granted for Welsh farmers









Welsh farmers and landowners have recently reported challenges in soil tillage and the increased risk of crop failure due to the current dry spell.Because of this, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths has announced that there will now be a blanket derogation on the establishment of root crops until 15 August.The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has previously written to Ms Griffiths highlighting how problems caused by the extremely wet weather experienced from last summer onwards were being exacerbated by the subsequent long period of dry weather.For those in Glastir agreements, a sustainable land management scheme launched in 2012, such problems are compounded by restrictions which limit farmers’ ability to make up for such impacts.Ms Griffiths said the prolonged period of dry and hot weather has been a "real challenge" for farmers across Wales.“I want us to be able to provide flexibility to them and I am pleased to be able to announce further temporary relaxations to Glastir obligations,” Ms Griffiths said.“These will not only support farmers to mitigate the impact of the dry period but enable them to continue delivering their Glastir commitments.”Although contract holders do not need to contact Rural Payment Wales (RPW), farm records such as activity diaries must be updated.Alternatively, contract holders can request to not undertake the root crop option for 2018. In these circumstances, it will not contribute towards the 2018 payment but no penalties will be applied for not delivering the option either.Claimants must request this derogation in advance either in writing or through RPW online.On unsprayed Spring Sown cereals, current rules prevent farm businesses from harvesting before 1 August or until 14 weeks after sowing (whichever is later). A blanket derogation will now allow harvesting to commence from 15 July. Again, contract holders do not need to contact RPW but farm records must be updated.For contract holders with hay meadow options, a derogation has already been given to allow them to cut before the 15th July. Contract holders do not need to contact RPW although farm records must be updated.Farmers and land owners experiencing difficulties in meeting other Glastir options or have animal welfare issues, such as availability of water for livestock, are advised to contact RPW immediately for further consideration on a case by case basis.