Glastir derogation granted for Welsh farmers due to ongoing heatwave





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) had written to Cabinet Secretary Lesley Griffiths highlighting how problems caused by the extremely wet weather experienced from last summer onwards were being exacerbated by the subsequent long period of dry weather.Farmer across Wales have reported that silage and hay crops have been particularly badly affected, with quality and quantity deteriorating with each day that passes in the current hot weather.For those in Glastir agreements, a sustainable land management scheme launched in 2012, such problems are compounded by restrictions which limit farmers’ ability to make up for such impacts, most notably the restriction on taking crops before the 15th July.In his letter, FUW President Glyn Roberts stated: “Given the knock on impact this will have on forage supplies in the autumn and winter, particularly if we again experience extreme weather as we have done over the past ten months, and the degree to which these restrictions are undermining the ability of farms to make their businesses more resilient, we believe it is imperative that derogations be granted as a matter of urgency.”Following the request the Welsh government have agreed that requests for derogations from Glastir root crop and hay meadow options can be submitted via RPW online.“Farmers should note that this is not a blanket derogation, and that all requests received will be considered on a case by case basis and must be made in writing or via their RPW online account,” added Mr Roberts.“However, it is a welcome step, and we will continue to highlight the need for further moves which take account of the extremely dry weather and its potential knock on effect.”