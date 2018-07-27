Goat farmer from Monmouthshire awarded Wales Woman Farmer of the Year





Jess Yeomans, from Llanvetherine near Abergavenny, has been awarded the prestigious title at the Royal Welsh Show.The award, now in its 22nd year, seeks to champion the contribution that women make to the agricultural industry and to raise the profile of women in farming.Together with her husband, Gary, Jess runs a successful business from the family farm, supplying goat milk from their herd of 900 Saanen and Toggenburg cross goats to Abergavenny Fine Foods for use in goat’s cheese.Jess and Gary, who graduated together at Harper Adams University, diversified into the goat industry in 2002. They also have a pedigree herd of 20 Welsh Black suckler cows.Jess plays an active role in hosting a variety of public events at the farm, varying from farm groups to school trips and major retailer representatives.Away from the home farm, Jess works as a Farm Assurance Assessor, promoting quality standards on farms across South East Wales.Jess sits on her local church parish council and is also a member of the local hunt and pony club, as well as supporting a number of local children’s sports clubs.Competition judge NFU Cymru Deputy President Aled Jones said: “From visiting the farm it was clear that Jess has played an active role in the development of the business from its inception 16 years ago and she continues to do so today whilst juggling her role as a mother and an active member of the local community.“The farm buildings where the goats were housed were in immaculate condition and the farming operation really was of the highest quality – something that is recognised by the fact that the farm often receives visitors who come to see the business as an example of best practice.Mr Jones added: “Jess’ win in this competition is a win for all those women who are shaping their farming businesses while also juggling important roles at home and in their communities.”