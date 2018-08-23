Gov to issue no-deal Brexit advice despite warnings from farming industry

The government is to publish technical notices advising businesses and and the public on the preparation being done for the prospect of a 'no deal' Brexit.The notices come as Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is is expected to say in a speech on Thursday (23 August) that the UK would take "unilateral action" to keep trade and transport flowing freely if necessary.Mr Raab is expected to say he is "confident a good deal is within our sights, and that remains our top, and overriding, priority" but in the event of no deal "we must be ready to consider the alternative"."We have a duty, as a responsible government, to plan for every eventuality," he will say.The European Union has already produced 68 notices on "Brexit preparedness", including notices on the movements of live animals, plant health, slaughterhouse operations and animal feed.The UK government notices on a no-deal situation will be released in batches over the coming weeks, and is expected to cover areas such as food and farming.
Mr Raab will say in his speech that the UK will ensure trade and transport operates smoothly in the event of leaving the EU with no deal.He will say: "Our overarching aim is to facilitate the smooth, continued, functioning of business, transport, infrastructure, research, aid programmes and funding streams."In some cases, it means taking unilateral action to maintain as much continuity as possible in the short term, in the event of no deal - irrespective of whether the EU reciprocates."'Brink of collapse'Labour has criticised the notices, with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer saying a no-deal Brexit would be a "complete failure" by the government to negotiate for Britain.It follows news of the NFU described a no deal Brexit as the "Armageddon scenario" for the British farming industry.The farming union has previously warned that a 'no deal' Brexit could bring farms to the "brink of collapse".
The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019.
