Gove calls SNP 'grievance-mongering separatists' over EU convergence uplift money

Defra Secretary Michael Gove has called the SNP "grievance-mongering separatists" after an MP accused Westminster of stealing £200m worth of money from Scottish farmers.SNP MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun, Alan Brown raised the question during a session looking into concerns over a delayed review into how EU subsidies are distributed.Under the last CAP reform, the EU set out to redistribute direct payments more equally based on average Euros per hectare.The UK only qualified for a £190 million uplift because Scotland’s low payment rate per hectare, which brought the UK below the qualifying threshold.It was reported last month that the UK government has only allocated around £30 million to Scotland, with the rest being distributed across the UK.
Speaking in the Commons, the Mr Brown asked: "Will he confirm once and for all that Scottish farmers will not see any of the £200 million EU convergence uplift money that Westminster has stolen from them?"Mr Gove replied: "Westminster hasn't stolen anything from Scotland's farmers. Indeed, it's only thanks to the strength and the unity of the United Kingdom that Scotland's farmers have a firm platform on which to build."One of the things that I thought was striking at the General Election, which we all remember with such fondness occurring only 12 months ago, was that Scottish National Party colleagues – many of them talented individuals - lost their seats to Scottish Conservative and Unionist colleagues."Because rural Scotland knows that its interests are better represented by the party of the union than by the divisive, grievance-mongering separatists who masquerade as Scotland's voice but are in fact Scotland's girners."Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the delay is "unacceptable" and that the UK Government has "repeatedly ignored" the issue.“Our demand for the monies to be returned to Scotland is not against farmers in other parts of the UK, but is about setting a precedent for future agricultural funding within the UK. The lack of progress on this long-standing unresolved issue is disappointing, particularly at a time when we are about to enter a range of complex and critical future funding discussions with the UK Government,” Mr Ewing said.