H&H Group announces Northumberland farmer as new chairman

The H&H Group was founded originally as farmstock auctioneers and today, with nine Harrison & Hetherington auction marts, auctioneering is still part of the business.It operates as a holding company with seven operating companies encompassing livestock, machinery and vehicle auctioneers, brokers and valuers, estate agents and more.Taking over as Chairman from Ian Lancaster, who has held the position for the last two years and is stepping down due to work commitments, is Northumberland farmer Michael Scott.Mr Scott was appointed a Non-Executive Director to the Group Board in 2005 and has commenced his position as Chairman from early July.He has been involved with H&H for most of his life, initially selling and buying Blue-Grey Cattle at Harrison and Hetherington’s Newcastleton, Roadhead and Haltwhistle Auction Marts. More recently, he has been trading continental cattle at Borderway.Born and brought up on the family farm, East Coanwood on the Whitfield Estate near Haltwhistle, Mr Scott moved to farm at Thirlwall Castle in 1963. Today, he lives near Lanercost with his wife Tina.He has been involved in various agricultural enterprises, and as a Board Member of the H&H Group for the last thirteen years, has an in depth understanding of the organisation, which includes one of the largest livestock trading companies in the UK.Now semi-retired, Mr Scott said he feels that the time is right for him to make the commitment needed to assume the position of Chairman of the Cumbria business.He said: “It is both an honour and a privilege to be invited to take up this role. As Chairman, my aim is to work with my fellow Board Members to support and help integrate our new CEO into the organisation, and to continue to further develop both our agricultural and commercial enterprises for the benefit of shareholders and all stakeholders.“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Brian Richardson who has been our CEO for the last ten years and to wish him well in the future. During this time the business has evolved and grown considerably.Mr Scott added: “Going forward, our aim is to build on our assets and to work with our tremendous teams of staff to take the Group forward to the next level and to strengthen our position in the areas of business, and locations, in which we operate.”