Half of Brits cannot remember last time they visited a farm, survey shows

Research commissioned on behalf of Jordans Cereals highlights the extent to which the UK has become an indoor nation.It shows that Brits spend a staggering 142 hours a week indoors, with 15 percent complaining that they don’t have anywhere picturesque nearby that they can visit.More than one in ten (13 percent) state that they are unable to afford the costs of travelling to the countryside.According to the new data, the nation spends as little as 26 hours a week outside, which over an adult lifetime (18-81) equates to 53 years spent inside and just one decade outdoors.85 percent of Brits admitted that they would like to spend more time in the countryside.Caroline Drummond, Chief Executive at Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) said that something as simple as visiting a farm can have a massive impact on mental health wellbeing."From nature walks to finding out about why worms, beetles and bees are so important to the fabric of our countryside, as well as our food and farming, this is all key."Spending time outdoors benefits our mental and physical health, and wellbeing - important for us all, including young people. Something as simple as going for a walk or visiting a farm can make a massive impact," she said.LEAF is working with Jordans and others across the industry with initiatives including FaceTime a Farmer and other educational opportunities.With FaceTime, a farmer is able to talk to a class via real time video from a location on his or her farm – either in the field, the barn, tractor or even a harvester.Adopting such technology is seen as critical as farmers look to the younger generation to ignite passion for agriculture.