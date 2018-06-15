Hands Free Hectare project wins BBC's 'Future Food' award





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Hands Free Hectare (HFH) project, run by Harper Adams University and Precision Decisions, won the award at the BBC’s Food and Farming Awards ceremony.The project is the first in the world to push the boundaries on agricultural engineering, automation and technology.The team planted a crop of spring barley in March 2017 and successfully harvested it in early September.They now anticipate that automation will facilitate a sustainable system where multiple smaller, lighter machines will enter the field, minimising the level of soil compaction, while facilitating high resolution precision farming, optimising and potentially reducing the inputs being used infield agricultureAnd this year, the team are growing a hectare of winter wheat thanks to new funding.The project was demonstrated for the first time away from the university campus earlier that day at Cereals 2018.Project Lead and Harper Adams Agricultural Engineering Lecturer, Kit Franklin said: “We left Cereals on a high after our combine performed so well, but then the nerves started to kick-in while we were waiting for the winner of our category to be announced.“It’s an amazing feeling to have won this award, especially with Alex James, who was helping to present the awards, commenting on how cool the project is.Mr Franklin added: “Who would have thought mine and Jonathan Gill’s idea, written originally on a post-it note, would get this far.”In the past year, the project has gained global publicity and the team have spoken at a number of conferences around the world.